SO: Hudson Valley, NY Man Ran ‘Narcotics Supermarket’ Out of Senior Home

A Hudson Valley man is accused of "running a narcotics supermarket out of his apartment" in a senior housing development in the region.

On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex located at 33 Liberty Street in the Village of Monticello.

Large Amount of Drugs Found at Senior Housing Complex in Monticello, Sullivan County, New York

Police recovered crack cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA (Ecstasy) pills and a large quantity of cannabis at the senior housing complex, police say.

Police believe a resident, 69-year-old Shedret Whitehead of Monticello, is a major supplier of narcotics in the Sullivan County area.

“It appears that the defendant was running a narcotics supermarket out of his apartment”, Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty stated.

Whitehead, who has four prior felony convictions, was charged him criminal possession of a controlled substance in the First, Second and Third Degrees, criminal possession of cannabis in the second degree, all felonies, and the misdemeanor of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whitehead was arraigned before Village of Monticello Justice Douglas Solomon and committed to the Sullivan County Jail without bail. Assisting in the investigation was U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, New York State Police, Village of Monticello Police and District Attorney Investigators.

