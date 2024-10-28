SO: Drunk Upstate New York Woman Steals Car, Drives Across Police Yard

Police report a drunk woman stole a car and crashed it near a police station.

Just after midnight on Sunday, at about 12:40 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen 2006 Jeep Cherokee.

Jeep Stolen From Gas Station In Sullivan County

Google Google loading...

The jeep was left running at a gas pump at the Mobil gas station on Raceway Road in Monticello.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

A witness noticed a woman jump into the running Jeep and speed off.

Stolen Car Drives Across Police Lawn

Google Google loading...

The gas station is near the the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. A few minutes later, a car entered the Sheriff’s Office complex on Old Route 17, drove across the lawn and hit a fire hydrant in the parking lot, police say.

The vehicle then exited the Sheriff’s Office and continued on Old Route 17 where it eventually became disabled in the vicinity of the Center for Discovery, due to a blown tire.

Monticello, New York Woman Arrested

The driver in the reported stolen car was identified as 28-year-old Lindsay Houck of Monticello, New York.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office loading...

She was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and DWI, all felonies.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"Under New York’s bail reform law, Houck was issued an appearance ticket and released. She is required to appear on November 18, 2024 at 9:00am in the Village of Monticello court," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

We Found the 13 Drunkest Counties in New York

We Found the 13 Drunkest Counties in New York These findings were the result of data pulled from County Health Rankings for 2021. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties

New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties According to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps , these are the 10 New York counties with the highest rates of excessive alcohol consumption among adults. The CDC says exessive drinking includes binge drinking which is "...defined as consuming 4 or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or 5 or more drinks on an occasion for a man.." and heavy drinking which " ...for women...is 8 drinks or more per week/For men, heavy drinking is 15 drinks or more per week."

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Keep Reading: