Major Snowstorms Could Slam New York Before Winter Starts

New Yorkers could be digging out the shovels long before December. Here’s when forecasters say the first big snow could hit.

New Yorkers might see a number of major snowstorms well before winter begins.

Snow Forecast For the Northeast In October

This year, winter will officially start on Sunday, Dec. 21, It goes until Friday, March 20, 2026.

The Farmers' Almanac predicts the Northeast, which is comprised of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., may see snow in October, before things get spooky.

In its Extended Fall Forecast 2025, the weather-predicting experts say "this fall will keep us on our toes."

October will start with "familiar fall weather," but as the month continues, the Northeast and Great Lakes will "flirt with early snow."

"As for the first snowfall? Expect snow reaching the Great Lakes and Northeast by mid to late October," the Farmers' Almanac states

More Snow Could Fall In New York In November

According to The Farmers' Almanac, "November brings the first real taste of winter for many."

"Wet snow" is possible for the "Northeast," officials warn.

"By November, snow will be a regular visitor across much of the northern tier," the Farmers' Almanac writes about November in the Northeast.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Snow in October is much earlier than when hometowns in New York typically see's its first snow.

Farmers’ Almanac Tells New Yorker To Brace For "Wild" Winter."

As for the upcoming winter, officials predict a "cold" and "snow-filled" winter. CLICK HERE to see the full winter prediction.

