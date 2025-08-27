Snowiest Periods Of Winter In New York Revealed

Here’s when the Empire State could be slammed the hardest with snow this winter.

In its 2025–2026 U.S. Winter Weather Forecast, the Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting when it's going to snow the most in New York State.

Snow May Appear Earlier Than Normal in New York State

Some New York hometowns may see their first snowstorm much earlier than normal. Below is when the Empire State typically sees its first measurable snowstorm.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

The "Snowiest" Period In New York This Winter



The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts the "snowiest periods" in Upstate New York will be mid-November, early and mid-December, and early February.

For New York City and areas near New York City, the "snowiest periods" are in late December, early January, and late February.

Average Winter Expected



The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts New York will have a "mild" winter with slightly below-normal snowfall and above-normal temperatures.

Despite potentially receiving less snow than normal, the experts say it will still be cold, and snowfall is still expected this winter.

"Remember: Mild is relative. It’s still winter—so plan and dress accordingly. And if you’re in a snow-prone area, don’t retire that shovel just yet," the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

