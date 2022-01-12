‘Snow Threat:’ Up To 16 Inches of Snow Forecast For Hudson Valley
Weather experts are closely watching a "potentially impactful winter storm" that appears to be headed our way.
Friday's snowstorm wasn't much for many parts of the Hudson Valley. Most of the Mid-Hudson saw 2 to 3 inches of snow. However, parts of the Lower Hudson Valley and New York City reported 7 to 10 inches of snow. You can see the snow totals below.
While the Mid-Hudson Valley dodged a big snowstorm last week, as of now, a big snowstorm is in the forecast for the region.
Metoeroglist Ben Noll, a former Hudson Valley resident, says he's "actively monitoring the snow threat" that could bring a "potentially impactful winter storm" to the Hudson Valley on Monday.
Noll is originally from Orange County. He's currently a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand. From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather.
As of this writing, the Weather Channel believes there will be a major snowstorm for most of the region Sunday night into Monday morning.
Below are The Weather Channel's snowfall total, as of Wednesday morning.
- Greene County: 13 to 20 inches of snow
- Dutchess County: 10 to 16 inches of snow
- Orange County: 8 to 13 inches of snow
- Ulster County: 8 to 13 inches of snow
- Columbia County: 8 to 13 inches of snow
- Putnam County: 6 to 9 inches of snow
- Sullivan County: 6 to 11 inches of snow
- Rockland County: 1 to 3 inches of snow
- Westchester County: 1 to 3 inches of snow
Of course, this far-out snowfall totals can change. If you don't want a lot of snow, fingers crossed it does! But as of now, The Weather Channel is forecasting a major snowstorm.
Hudson Valley Weather is also looking into "the threat of a significant east coast storm for Sunday into Monday."
"A strong piece of energy will dive along a trough on Sunday, and very likely head up the east coast for Sunday night into Monday," Hudson Valley Weather wrote early Wednesday morning.
Hudson Valley Weather's current Five-Day Forecast is calling for "periods of snow...heavy at times" for Sunday night. But it's too early for them to make any snowfall predictions.
"At this point, the details are very much up in the air. The only thing we are confident of at this point is a storm along the east coast. Where that storm goes, will mean the difference between a wintry mix, a near miss, or a major snowstorm," Hudson Valley Weather adds.
