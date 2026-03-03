Mid-To-Late March To Bring A Snow Nightmare To New York

Hudson Valley residents may need to unpack their shorts while keeping their winter coat and shovels ready.

Spring may be just around the corner, but winter isn't done impacting the area just yet.

Many Schools Across the Hudson Valley Closed On Tuesday

Florence and Joseph McGinn Florence and Joseph McGinn loading...

Many schools across the Hudson Valley closed on Tuesday due to threats of freezing rain, snow, ice, and possibly sleet.

Local weather expert Ben Noll sadly says after some warmer days, winter-weather will return in New York.

Winter Isn't Done With Us.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"Meteorological winter" is over, but winter-weather is set to return around the first official day of Spring.

Astronomical Spring is Friday, March 20, 2026. Meteorological Spring began on March 1, 2026.

Noll grew up in Orange County but now lives in New Zealand. He's a global weather writer and meteorologist for the Washington Post.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

He says a "major warmup" is coming for the East Coast. Temps next week in the Hudson Valley might reach 70 degrees!

But Noll warns, "winter isn't over."

Polar Vortex Expected To Bring More Snow To New York State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"Old man Winter" has some late-season plans.

A second major Sudden Stratospheric Warming event is currently unfolding.

Experts say this is expected to trigger a significant Polar Vortex split in March. According to Noll, this means more snow later this month.

"The second major sudden stratospheric warming event of the season means that Old Man Winter still has a few tricks up his sleeve in mid-to-late March," Noll wrote on X. "Don't put away the shovel just yet."

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history. Gallery Credit: Dave fields

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history