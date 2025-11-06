Thanksgiving Forecast Has New York On Weather Alert
New York could see its first real snowfall before winter even begins.
Experts say Thanksgiving week might bring more than just turkey to your hometown.
The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm
The dates when hometowns in New York State typically see their first snowstorm are approaching for many. For other hometowns, the latest forecasts say snow might come earlier than normal (more below)
New York Might Deal With Snow Around Thanksgiving
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, November could bring New York its first real taste of winter.
In its extended fall forecast, the Almanac warns that wet snow could reach parts of the Northeast before winter even officially begins.
The long-range outlook says Thanksgiving week could be messy for travelers, calling for a “meteorological mixed bag” of light snow and rain across the central and eastern U.S.
Weather experts continue to see colder conditions in the second half of November that could set the stage for the first meaningful snow chances of the 2025-2026 winter, before winter even begins.
It's still too early to fully know what the weather will bring this Thanksgiving. But, wet weather on or around Thanksgiving is setting up for messy drives just as millions of New Yorkers hit the road for the holidays.
