Sneak Peek: Beloved Hudson Valley Eatery Reopens After ‘Facelift’

A longtime Hudson Valley restaurant has finally reopened with a new look.

In January, Cosimo's Brick Oven announced its original location, the one in Newburgh, would be getting a "facelift."

Cosimo's On Union in Newburgh Renovations

"Pardon our appearance as we give our original location, Cosimo’s on Union, a facelift. We will remain open during construction," Cosimo's Brick Oven wrote on Facebook.

Cosimo's Brick Oven is a family-owned business that has been giving Hudson Valley diners "memorable regional Italian dining experiences" for over 35 years.

"We combine Old World tradition with cosmopolitan flair to create (a) distinctive, one-of-kind restaurant," Cosimo's Brick Oven writes in the About section on Facebook.

Google Google loading...

Cosimo's Brick Oven Has Locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Woodbury, Newburgh

Cosimo's also has locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown, and Woodbury.

Seating Limited at Newburgh Location

On Jan. 24 seating was limited at the Newburgh location as construction continued.

In February, the owners let customers know the bar area was closed at the Newburgh location because it was under renovation.

"Don’t worry, we’re still open offering beer and wine table side along with our regular menu and specials. Take out is also available online or by phone. We appreciate your patience and continued support during this time and cannot wait to show you the final look," owners wrote on Facebook.

One week later owners shared a "sneak peek" of the renovations.

Cosimo's Brick Oven in Newburgh Closed

In late February, the owners had to close the entire Newburgh location to complete the renovation.

"Our Newburgh location, Cosimo’s on Union, will close for the final stage of renovations. We cannot thank you enough for your patience and unwavering support of everything we do! It means the world to us and we know you’re going to love the work we are doing to make your experience with us better than ever! We cannot wait to share this dreamy transformation with you," the owners wrote.

Cosimo's Brick Oven Cosimo's Brick Oven loading...

A reopening date was not given. Weeks passed with no updates as Newburgh residents wondered when they could return to their favorite local eatery.

Almost a month after closing the Newburgh location, the owners provided an update but still didn't give a reopening date.

"Thank you to all who have reached out regarding the reopening of our Newburgh location," the Owners said. "We are hard at work to ensure that we re-open and re-welcome you all into our beautiful new space as quickly as possible!"

Google Google loading...

The wait finally ended one day after Easter, almost two months after closing.

Cosimo's Brick Oven Reopens in Newburgh

"Case of the Mondays? We’ve got the perfect cure… OUR NEWBURGH LOCATION IS OPEN! We’re back! Join us for dinner or drinks all week long! #cosimosunion," owners wrote on Monday.

The news shocked and excited customers, with Cosimo's sharing the following photo as a sneak peek of the "facelift."

What do you think of the new look?

Cosimo's Brick Oven Cosimo's Brick Oven loading...

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 100 Businesses

The 11 'Most Charming Small Towns' in New York State