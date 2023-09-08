6 Hudson Valley Schoolchildren Taken to Hospital After Bus Crash

A Hudson Valley, New York school bus filled with elementary school students was involved in an accident that sent the driver and six children to the hospital.

The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon when a bus carrying 26 children plowed into a lamppost on school grounds.

The one-vehicle accident happened in the school parking lot just before 3:30pm as students were leaving for the day. It was just the third day of school for the young schoolchildren.

The bus was picking up students from the Golden Hill Elementary School parking lot. The Florida, New York school has a population of approximately 380 students ranging in age from pre-k through fifth grade.

According to the Florida Union Free School District, six students on the bus during the accident were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. They were treated for what was categorized as minor injuries. The bus driver was also sent to the hospital. None of the injuries sustained by the students or driver were life-threatening.

The remaining students were taken off the bus by school personnel and escorted to the school cafeteria while their parents were notified. The students were evaluated by the school nurse and EMT as a new bus was arranged to bring them home. Parents were also given the option of picking their children up.

Golden Hill Elementary School will be bringing in a crisis team for students and families starting at 8:30am on Friday. Counselors will be available all day in the cafeteria for those in the community who need their services.

The bus was being operated by a driver working for the Student Bus Company of Spring Valley. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Warwick Police Department.

