Should New York Worry? Dog Toy Causes “Werewolf Syndrome”

The FDA is commenting on a dog toy that health officials say is linked to a fatal "werewolf syndrome."

Health officials from the UK sent out "precautionary advice" to pet owners.

Dog Treat Linked To Illness, Behavioral Changes

The UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA) is telling dog owners to stop feeding their pets certain dog chews.

The European Union says the treats have a link to "serious" behavior changes."

Linked To Werewolf Syndrome

The EU confirmed the products "are potentially linked" to dogs experiencing what is known as "werewolf syndrome."

Symptoms of werewolf syndrome include panic attacks, aggression, spasms, epileptic fits and in some cases death, officials say.

Impacted products include:

Other impacted products include:

Chrisco Tyggeruller med kylling, 10 stk

Chrisco Tyggeruller med kylling & kyllingelever

Chrisco Tyggeruller 18 stk. - hvide

Photos for those products weren't released.

All of the impacted products are sold in China.

"There is the possibility that some consumers may have purchased these online from international sellers," the FSA Head Of Incidents Tim Potter stated.

Over 15 cases have been reported in Denmark. More cases were also reported in the Netherlands, Germany, Finland, and Estonia.

Should New Yorkers Worry?

The FDA is aware of the dog chews sold in China that have been linked to werewolf syndrome in and around Europe.

As of this writing, the FDA hasn't received any reports of werewolf syndrome in the United States linked to the dog chews, eFoodAlert reports.

However, all should be on the lookout if you purchased some items from international sellers.

