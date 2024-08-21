Shootings Down Across New York, Most In These 5 Communities

Newly released data shows shootings have dramatically decreased across New York. One part of the Hudson Valley leads the state.

Shootings are down in many parts of New York State, according to top New York officials.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul proudly announced shooting incidents across the state are down by nearly 30 percent in the past year.

Shooting Incidents Decrease By 29% In New York State

Governor Hochul says shooting incidents with injury in communities across New York State declined by 29 percent through July 2024 compared to the same seven-month period in 2023.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority,” Governor Hochul said. “Our comprehensive efforts to bring down gun violence are working – and I’ll never stop fighting to ensure safe communities all across our state.

Shootings Drastically Down In Hudson Valley, Long Island, Western New York

Gov. Hochul also highlighted areas in the Hudson Valley, Long Island and Western New York that reported "significant declines" in shootings through July 2024 compared to the same seven-month period last year:

Yonkers Leads New York State

Shootings with injuries in Yonkers, Westchester County, New York, is down 57 percent, more than any other location in New York State.

"The numbers don’t lie: Gun violence has dramatically declined in communities participating in our GIVE initiative. By investing in law enforcement and working with community partners, we’re keeping New Yorkers safe," Hochul tweeted.

Long Island's Nassau County placed second with a 56 percent decline.

Shooting Deaths Down Over 20 Percent

Hochul's office also announced a 21 percent decline in the number of individuals killed by gun violence in the same period. 70 individuals from Jan. 1 through July 31, 2024, compared to 89 from Jan. 1 through July 31, 2023.

All of the statistics were reported by police departments taking part in New York State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative. This initiative supports 28 police departments in 21 counties with the majority of the state’s population outside New York City, officials say.

"This overall decline is the result of significant, sustained reductions in gun violence across communities served by the 28 police departments participating in GIVE," Hochul's office stated.

Shootings Down Over 10 Percent In New York City

The NYPD has reported an 11 percent decline in shootings in New York City.

