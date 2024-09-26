Shootings Down 60% In Parts Of Hudson Valley, 30% In New York State

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the Hudson Valley leads the state in terms of fewer shootings.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that shootings resulting in injury declined 28 percent through August compared to the same eight-month period last year.

Shootings Down 30% Across New York State In 2024

"The 28 percent decline reflects 417 shooting incidents with injury from January 1 through August 31, 2024, compared to 578 incidents from January 1 through August 31, 2023," Gov. Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post.

The numbers are reported by police departments participating in the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative.

$350 Million Investment To Stop Gun Violence

Gov. Hochul believes the decrease is thanks to a nearly $350 million investment to reduce gun violence in the Empire State.

“Public safety is my number one priority, and protecting New Yorkers and their communities is the foundation of all our efforts,” Hochul said. “Our strategies for tackling gun violence are proving effective, but our work is never finished – we will continue investing, innovating and partnering with law enforcement to make New York a safer place for everyone.”

Parts Of New York State With Biggest Decline In Shootings With Injuries

One part of the Hudson Valley leads to the state in decline in shootings with injuries. Below are the police departments that reported "particularly significant declines in shootings."

Shooting Decline In New York City

New York City reports a 12 percent decline in shootings with injuries through August 2024 compared to the same time last year.

