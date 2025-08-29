Metro-North service in parts of the Hudson Valley is currently suspended.

The final work day before Labor Day Weekend is causing headaches for many. Or people looking to start their long weekend early.

Shooting In Westchester County, New York Under Investigation

The New York Police Department, Mount Vernon Police Department and MTA Police are currently on the scene, responding to reports of an attempted robbery at a gas station on Mount Vernon Avenue.

"We are currently investigating reports that shots may have been fired during the incident. At this time, there are no confirmed injuries," the Mount Vernon Police Department told Hudson Valley Post.

Police Searching For Shooters

Police have secured the area and are "actively searching for suspects."

Residents are told to expect a significant police presence and avoid the area south and west of Mount Vernon Avenue and Lincoln Avenue until further notice.

"The safety of our residents and commuters is our top priority," the Mount Vernon Police Department said.

Metro-North Train Service Stopped

Metro-North service through Mount Vernon West and Mount Vernon East stations has been "temporarily suspended to New York City."

Police say the train stoppage is "out of an abundance of caution."

More details haven't been released.

