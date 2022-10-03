Shooting At Hudson Valley School: Cops In New York Search For 2

Three people were injured after bullets were fired at a high school in the Hudson Valley. Police are hoping for help in identifying two people.

On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots at the end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy.

Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game

City of Newburgh police has confirmed around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, officers working security at the NFA football game heard gunfire in one of the north parking lots as attendees were exiting the stadium. The Police Department was also alerted to gunshots by a SHOTSPOTTER activation.

A witness at the scene tells Hudson Valley Post everyone started running when gunshots were heard. People began fleeing the scene, pushing others to get to safety. The shooting reportedly happened in or near the parking lot at NFA.

3 People Shot Outside Newburgh Free Academy

Police found three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. A 43-year-old woman was shot in the foot. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and a 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department.

All three are from the City of Newburgh. All three are expected to survive.

Officers and Mobile Life Support EMS rendered aid to all three victims and transported them to St. Luke’s where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police say.

City of Newburgh Police Need Help

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made and a motive is unclear. Police are looking to identify the two people in the above picture. Cops call them "persons of interest.

"If you know their identity or have any information, you are asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at (845) 569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated.

The game was supposed to be a celebration of youth, with many young children on the field and in the stands for youth football night.

"Youth Football Night tonight as we battle undefeated Warwick! Game starts at 7pm …Round up the Squad!!," Newburgh Football wrote on Facebook Friday morning.

5-Year-Old Shot Riding Bike In Newburgh, New York Man Killed

The shooting happened about 24 hours after a Hudson Valley father was killed and a 5-year-child while riding a bike.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:07 p.m., City of Newburgh officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street in the City of Newburgh.

Arriving officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“It is disheartening to see this child’s innocent face lying in a hospital bed, crying in pain. As a community, we need to take a stand against gun violence and demand we put a stop to the trauma that continues to be inflicted on our children, our youth and our City," Gomerez stated.

