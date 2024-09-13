Shockingly High Number Of New York Passengers Trying To Sneak Weapons Onto Planes, Causing Delays

Officials are shocked by how many travelers are trying to sneak these weapons onto planes, causing massive delays.

The TSA is asking New York travelers to remove “cat eyes” from carry-on bags before heading to the airport.

Rapid Increase Of Cat Eye Weapons At Upstate New York Airports

TSA TSA loading...

According to the TSA, officers at checkpoints in Upstate New York airports are seeing a rapid increase of “cat eyes” weapons being carried to checkpoints.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Cat eyes, which perhaps are better known for their dangerous ears than their eyes, fall along the lines of brass knuckles. A user places their fingers through the cat’s eyes and the ears become dangerous weapons, much like a set of brass knuckles, only sharp and pointy," the TSA told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

TSA TSA loading...

Some of the cat eyes are metal, others are made in hard plastic. Officials not some look more like dogs than cats. Regardless of what animal, all are "are intended to do harm," according to the TSA. Many are detected attached to keychains.

Causing Delays At 13 Upstate New York Airports

These cat eye weapons are impacting all travelers in New York State because they are slowing checkpoint security lines, according to the TSA.

Canva Canva loading...

“We come across these items daily and it slows down passengers who must stop and wait for our officers to remove the offending item and it backs up the line for the other travelers. The frequency in which we are seeing these items among carry-on items is disappointing,” TSA’s Federal Security Director for 13 airports in Upstate New York Bart R. Johnson stated “Our officers are diligent in their duties and are good at spotting these weapons using the technologies at our checkpoints."

What Happens When Cat Eyes Are Detected

When a TSA officer detects these items at the security checkpoint, the passenger and their carry-on items are pulled off to the side and their bags are opened and searched to remove the weapons.

TSA TSA loading...

The traveler is given the option to return the item to their car, hand them off to a non-traveling companion; return to the airline counter to place them in a checked bag; or voluntarily surrender them to TSA for disposal.

18 Surprising Things That Are Allowed on an Airplane

Check Out 18 Surprising Things You’re Allowed To Take on an Airplane We all know what we aren't allowed to bring with us on an airplane but here are 18 things you might be surprised to learn you CAN take on your flight. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

Keep Reading:

12 Secret Phrases and Their Meanings That You'll Hear on Every Flight You Take

Ever wonder what certain phrases that you hear every flight mean? We've got the answers.