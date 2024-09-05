Shockingly High Number Of New York Drivers Just Caught Speeding

A shockingly high number of drivers were just caught speeding in New York.

New York State Police shared the results of the latest "Speed Week," confirming that 3 percent more tickets were issued this year compared to last year.

33% More Speeding Tickets Issued In New York During Crackdown

New York State participated in a week-long traffic enforcement campaign targeting speeding drivers between August 12 and August 18.

"The results are in, and unfortunately, they show that still too many people are engaging in reckless driving," New York State Police stated on Facebook.

Speed Week 2024 Results In New York State

Total Tickets: 24,722

Speeding Tickets: 13,543 (33% more tickets compared to 2023)

Move Over Tickets: 550 (41% more tickets than 2023)

According to New York State Police, troopers issued 33 percent more speeding tickets in 2024 than in 2023.

During Speed Week 2023, New York State Police issued 10,153 speeding tickets.

Speed Week 2024 also netted 41 percent more Move Over tickets and 16 percent more overall tickets, according to New York State Police.

"Speed continues to be a leading cause of fatalities on New York State roadways. Do your part to slow down, obey the speed limit and reduce speed related crashes," New York State Police added.

