Shocking Study Finds New York Hometown Is “Noisiest” In America

A new study determined the "noisiest cities in the United States." One spot in New York State tops the list.

Yes, the use of "shocking" was my attempt at sarcasm, because the noisiest city in America probably isn't a surprise to New Yorkers.

How the Study Was Conducted

"New research" from Betway determined the noisiest cities based on a "comprehensive study analyzing population density, congestion levels, visitor return rates, and noise and light pollution."

"Whether it’s planes, trains, automobiles or just plain noisy neighbors, peace and quiet can be hard to find while living in a city," a Betway spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

New York City Is America's Noisiest City

The study determined New York City is "New York City, NY is officially the noisiest city" in the United States.

New York City scored an 88.15 out of 100 in Betway's study.

"Its population density of 10,612 people per square kilometer and high levels of light and noise pollution played a major role in this ranking," Betway states.

New York State's score was over 20 points higher than the city that ranked second, and over 30 points higher than America's third loudest city.

2) Los Angeles, CA: 67.31

3) Miami, FL: 51.33, out of 100

