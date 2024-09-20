Shocking Reason Why Elderly Man Struggled Hiking In Upstate New York

The DEC says this is a great reminder for all hiking across New York State.

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review, which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed a hiking rescue in the Upper Hudson Valley

Wilderness Rescue At Kaaterskill Falls In Town of Hunter, Green County, New York

On Thursday around 3 p.m., Greene County Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance with a hiker experiencing shortness of breath at the stone step trail at Kaaterskill Falls. At 3:15 p.m., Rangers Dawson and Dempf located the 76-year-old from Schenectady.

Shocking Reason Why 76-Year-old From Schenectady Struggled Hiking In Upstate New York

The 76-year-old told responding forest rangers he only ate one piece of a coffee cake the entire day, according to the DEC.

Rangers helped the subject to Ranger Dawson’s truck where he rested before walking the rest of the way to the Laurel House parking area. Resources were clear at 4:07 p.m.

Tips For Hikers

The DEC is reminding all hikers to make sure they stay "hydrated and well-nourished" before heading out for a hiking "adventure."

"They should also bring extra food and water in case the hike takes longer than expected," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

