Shocking Reason For Many Police Raids In Hudson Valley, New York

Authorities provided a reason for several police raids in the Hudson Valley on Tuesday.

A number of police raids happened in Newburgh, New York on Monday.

Many Police Raids In Newburgh, New York

Federal, state and local agencies were seen no-knock search warrants in the City of Newburgh on Tuesday. Hundreds of ATF, New York State Police, City of Newburgh Police and Orange County Sheriff's officers were involved several raids in Newburgh.

At first, officials wouldn't say what triggered the raids.

Increased Police Enforcement Action In Orange County, New York

Turns out there were similar incidents across Orange County. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was "a significant increase in police enforcement action" across Orange County during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

"Currently, there's no threat to public safety," the Orange County Sheriff's Office stated

Police say it was "a planned, coordinated effort." Officials add more information will be released in the future.

"Many agencies executed multiple search warrants in Orange County. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further information. All additional information regarding this operation will be released at a press conference held later this week," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

