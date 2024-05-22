Shocking Reason For Many Police Raids In Hudson Valley, New York
Authorities provided a reason for several police raids in the Hudson Valley on Tuesday.
A number of police raids happened in Newburgh, New York on Monday.
Many Police Raids In Newburgh, New York
Federal, state and local agencies were seen no-knock search warrants in the City of Newburgh on Tuesday. Hundreds of ATF, New York State Police, City of Newburgh Police and Orange County Sheriff's officers were involved several raids in Newburgh.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
At first, officials wouldn't say what triggered the raids.
Increased Police Enforcement Action In Orange County, New York
Turns out there were similar incidents across Orange County. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was "a significant increase in police enforcement action" across Orange County during the early morning hours on Tuesday.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
"Currently, there's no threat to public safety," the Orange County Sheriff's Office stated
Police say it was "a planned, coordinated effort." Officials add more information will be released in the future.
Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved
"Many agencies executed multiple search warrants in Orange County. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide further information. All additional information regarding this operation will be released at a press conference held later this week," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Keep Reading: