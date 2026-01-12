Only 6 New York Hospitals Earn Perfect 5-Star Rating

Just six hospitals across New York State received a perfect rating. Is one near you honored?

Trying to find decent healthcare in America might feel like a full-time job. Due to rising costs, insurance issues, and more, most New Yorkers feel overwhelmed.

Forbes Issues Top Hospitals List

Thomas Northcut Thomas Northcut loading...

Because of many challenges with getting medical treatment, Forbes developed its first-ever Forbes Top Hospitals 2026.

"This unique rating system evaluates general acute care hospitals throughout the United States to offer consumers unbiased information on which hospitals can offer top-notch, high-value medical services, no matter where they are in the country," Forbes states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Forbes ranked thousands of U.S. hospitals using real-world federal data, focusing on what matters most: whether patients survive, recover, avoid infections, and get treated right.

Out of roughly 5,400 hospitals nationwide, only 253 earned five stars and 509 earned four, making them the elite.

Shocking: Only These 6 New York Hospitals Earn Perfect 5-Star Rating

dolgachov dolgachov loading...

According to Forbes, only six hospitals across New York State earned a perfect rating.

Just one hospital from the Hudson Valley made the list. Is one near you on the list?

These 6 New York Hospitals Earn Perfect 5-Star Rating

These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near-Failing Grades

Rawpixel Rawpixel loading...

In related news, Hudson Valley Post recently reported on the best and worst graded hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group releases grades on hospitals several times a year, because "largely preventable problems" harm about 25 percent of patients and cause around 250,000 deaths each year.

Below are the hospitals in New York The Leapfrog Group awarded failing or near-failing grades as well as a perfect "A" grade.

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades

These New York Hospitals Earn "A" Grades

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn "A" Grades

Keep Reading:

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death