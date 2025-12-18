The Worst & Best Graded Hospitals Across New York State

Hospitals across New York State are starting to get packed as deadly viruses spread. When it comes to your safety, some hospitals in New York appear to be much better than others.

Here's which hospitals you should avoid or go to.

The Worst Hospitals For Patient Safety

In the past two weeks, cases of the flu have nearly doubled across New York State, the New York State Department of Health reports.

In the last week, flu-related hospitalizations increased by 75 percent! That means it's the perfect time to look at the most recent Leapfrog Group hospital grades for patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group reports its grades are released because "largely preventable problems" harm about 25 percent of patients and cause around 250,000 deaths each year.

Below are the hospitals in New York that earned a failing or near-failing grade from The Leapfrog Group.

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades

These Are The Best-Graded Hospitals In New York State

Thankfully, there are more hospitals in New York with a perfect A grade than failing grades. Below are the hospitals in New York State that received an "A" grade from The Leapfrog Group

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn A Grades

Why Are Hospitals Graded?

The Leapfrog Group says New Yorkers should use these grades to learn which hospitals near them protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and more, the best.

Below are previous failing or near-failing grades from the Leapfrog group. Look and compare with how they match up with the fall grades.

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

The 26 Best Regional Hospitals In New York State According to U.S. News & World Report