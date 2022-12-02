Shocking New Details: New York School Bus Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

Police released shocking new details about what happened in the moments before a school bus crashed into a Hudson Valley home. Two young boys are seriously injured.

On Thursday just before 9 a.m., the Town of Rampop Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.

Shocking Details Released Regarding School Bus Crash in Rockland County, New York

Police determined the school bus veered off the road ant hit a telephone pole, a tree and two parked cars. The bus continued down a grassy hill, striking several more trees before crashing into a house located at 37 N. South Gate Drive.

The school bus was taking 21 students to school, police say.

Rockland County Bus Driver Showed No Signs Of Impairment

Including the driver, a 37-year-old man, 22 people were onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver was tested and showed no signs of impairment, police say. He was taken to a hospital with a minor cut to his head.

7 Rockland County Students Sent To Hospital, 2 With Serious Injuries

Seven students were taken to Westchester Medical Center with various injuries. Five boys were treated for minor bumps and bruises, according to the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

Two boys, both 5 years old, suffered more serious injuries. However, their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Cause Of School Bus Crash Under Investigation

There is no word yet on what may have caused the crash.

