Shocking Images Show Hudson Valley Cops Set New York Man on Fire
We have shocking images that show police officers running out of the room after setting a man on fire.
New York Attorney General Letitia James released videos from the Catskill Police Department that the Office of the Attorney General obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Jason Jones, who died on December 15, 2021, following an encounter with members of the Catskill Police Department on October 30, 2021.
In the early morning hours of October 30, 2021, Jones, 29, walked into the Village of Catskill Police Department building.
At one point, Jones allegedly sprayed hand sanitizer on his body and head and an officer used a taser to subdue him, setting him on fire. Jones was in the hospital since the incident. On December 15, 2021, he was pronounced dead.
When the taser was used, he became completely engulfed in flames, officials say.
The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime, officials say.
As of this writing, no officer has been charged as officials continue to investigate.
Below are videos of the incident. Warning: These videos contain images viewers may find disturbing.
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: 'World Class Axe Throwing' Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule
Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York
Video shows Jones arriving at the police station.
He then takes off his shirt for an unknown reason.
He later picks up the hand sanitizer and sprays it on his back and neck.
Jones is off-camera when he's tased and became completely engulfed in flames, but you can see officers running from the fire.
The video later shows Jones fully engulfed in flames. We are not showing a photo of it here, but you can see it in the full video below.
Jones later gets the fire out himself by patting himself down.
Jones then seems alert as he continues to talk with police.
He was later sent to the hospital and was eventually put on life-support at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Jones spent 45 days in ICU.
He died on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tish James says the video release aims to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in such matters.
