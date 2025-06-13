Shocking Exit: This Major Airline Is Leaving New York For Good

Hudson Valley travelers are once again left grounded. A popular airline is officially ending service out of New York.

Another airline is cutting ties with Stewart.

Play Airlines Shocks Hudson Valley Residents

PLAY PLAY loading...

Play Airlines, the Iceland-based low-cost carrier, is officially ending all of its North American routes, including service out of New York Stewart International Airport.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The airline announced service out of New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh in early 2022. (More on why/when Play is leaving the Hudson Valley is below)

PLAY offered flights from the Hudson Valley to 22 European destinations, including:

PLAY Leaving The Hudson Valley This September

Reports say the airline's final Stewart flight will depart on September 1. Play flights out of Boston and Baltimore will end in late October.

Play Play loading...

Play will now focus exclusively on routes between Iceland and mainland Europe.

Reason Play Airlines Is Leaving North America

Play says the move comes after underwhelming financial results in the U.S. market. Airline officials told investors that the change is due to the North American market having "changed significantly" since early 2022.

M.Flovent M.Flovent via Play loading...

This marks the second time an international carrier has pulled out of Stewart, following Norwegian Air’s exit a few years back.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

This news is the opposite of what local residents hope for. In the wake of all the issues going on at Newark Airport, a Change.org petition, signed by over 1,000 people, wants more flights out of Stewart International Airport.

If you're planning to fly anytime soon, you should know these new rules.

TSA Changing Policy On 11 New Items

TSA Changing Policy On 11 New Items Always check with your airline and TSA at your airport to be sure, but let's take a look. Gallery Credit: Andi Ahne

NJ & NY Flyers Can Now Bring These Items Through TSA

NJ & NY Flyers Can Now Bring These Items Through TSA Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

The U.S. Government's Do Not Travel List