Shocking Arrest Made In New York After Massive Global Manhunt

After years on the run and an international manhunt, a fugitive linked to horrific crimes in the Hudson Valley was finally captured.

The New Windsor Police Department announced the arrest of a fugitive from the Philippines after a long investigation.

Fugitive from The Philippines Arrested By Police In Orange County, New York

The New Windsor Police Department, the FBI's Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations responded to John F. Kennedy Airport regarding a "lengthy multi-agency fugitive investigation."

Officials say 46-year-old Dominic Mamaat of the Philippines was wanted on an Orange County Court warrant for rape in the first degree.

The New Windsor Police Department arrested Mamaat in May of 2020. In August 2020, an Orange County grand jury indicted him on the following charges:

Rape in the First Degree,

Rape in the Second Degree,

Rape in the Third Degree,

Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree,

Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree,

Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree,

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree,

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child,

Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree,

Forcible Touching,

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation

Attempted Assault in the Third Degree

Officials say Mamaat used his twin brother's passport to flee to the Philippines just after the indictment.

Finally Arrested After 5 Years On The Run

Criminal record and handcuffs on a desk. designer491 loading...

Officials have searched for Mamaat for the past five years. He was spotted by the Philippine Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Task Force and brought back to the United States.

After landing at JFK, he was taken into custody and sent to Orange County Jail.

