These New York Hometowns Named Best Small Cities In America

A new study has just named the best small cities in America. One Upstate New York hometown shocked many by breaking into the national top 10.

Wallethub reached out to Hudson Valley Post about its new list highlighting the very best small cities across the United States.

"Moving from a bustling metropolis to a small city could drastically cut down your cost of living. On top of that, the best small cities offer strong job markets, high-quality education, good health care, safe living conditions and plenty of local flair to help you achieve a high quality of life," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo stated." "While small cities may lack some advantages of big cities, like robust public transportation systems, they make up for these shortcoming in other areas."

Several hometowns in New York State made the list, including one place in Upstate New York,

which cracked the top 10.

Below are the cities in New York that WalletHub considers among the best small cities in America.

Below are the "small" cities in New York that were ranked from the 70 percentile to 50 percentile.

West Islip,

Niagara Falls,

East Meadow,

New City,

Brentwood,

Franklin Square,

Auburn,

Levittown,

Glen Cove,

Poughkeepsie,

Tonawanda,

Lindenhurst,

Ossining,

Deer Park,

Freeport,

Harrison,

Holbrook,

Commack,

Huntington Station,

Schenectady,

Port Chester,

Middletown,

Smithtown,

Mount Vernon,

Troy

Methodology

To figure out the best small cities in America, WalletHub looked at 1,318 cities across five categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety. Only “city proper” populations between 25,000 and 100,000 were included — metro areas didn’t count.

These 21 New York Cities Made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America'

Below are the 21 cities in New York honored in last year's rankings.

These 21 New York Cities Made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America' Are you living in one of America's best small cities? WalletHub compared over 1,300 small cities nationwide to find out which are the best and worst in the country.

Nearly two dozen cities in New York made the upper crust of the list and one of them even made the top 99th percentile in the entire country - tying at #1!

Find out if your hometown made the cut! Gallery Credit: WalletHub

