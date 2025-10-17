New Yorker Admits To “Senseless” Crime At Hudson Valley Burger King
A Dutchess County man was sentenced in Orange County after a violent crime at a local Burger King.
Poughkeepsie Man Sentenced After New Windsor Burger King Robbery
Joseph Rico, 50, of Poughkeepsie, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to robbery in the First Degree.
“The lengthy sentence imposed in this case reflects the senseless violence perpetrated by this defendant,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “Even though the victim in this case avoided serious injury, the defendant nonetheless demonstrated a callous and perilous disregard for the employees who were just doing their job.
On March 27, 2025, Rico illegally entered a fast-food restaurant in the Town of New Windsor by following employees into the building before the business opening.
Inside, Rico displayed what appeared to be a gun and directed the employees to the ground. Rico then directed an employee to the office, threatened her with what appeared to be a pistol and demanded she open the safe.
When the woman refused and attempted to call 911, Rico pistol-whipped her, stole her phone, and fled.
He was arrested following an investigation by the Town of New Windsor Police Department.
"This defendant’s admitted conduct was both violent and senseless,” Hoovler said.
While pleading guilty, Rico confessed to forcibly stealing property and, in the course of the commission of the crime or of immediate flight therefrom, using or threatening the immediate use of a dangerous instrument.
"A dangerous offender is off of our streets and our community will be safer during the pendency of his sentence because of the collaborative work between the police and prosecutors," Hoovler added.
