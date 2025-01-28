What Hometowns In New York State Survive A Nuclear Attack

This week, the FBI is conducting a "large-scale, multi-agency nuclear" exercise in New York.

The FBI confirmed in a press release a "large-scale, multi-agency nuclear incident training exercise" is scheduled between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31 in several Upstate New York counties.

Large-Scale Nuclear Training In Albany, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties

The nuclear training event is scheduled all this week in many areas of Schenectady, New York as well as in Albany, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.

"The training exercise will not pose any risk to area residents; the public does not need to be alarmed by training-related activity, including the presence of military personnel and aircraft, and people in protective equipment," the FBI States.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

How would communities in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Upstate New York do in the event of a nuclear event? A massive amount of deaths is expected.

That's according to Alex Wellerstein, a nuclear historian at Stevens Institute of Technology, who created "NUKEMAP."

Hudson Valley Post used the map to determine estimated deaths and injuries for a "Fat Man" bomb and a "W-78" bomb.

The "Fat Man bomb was used by the United States on Japan during World War II. A "W-78" bomb, which is currently in the United States arsenal, is about 20 times more powerful than the "Fat Man" bomb.

See the impacts on major hometowns in the Hudson Valley as well as New York City and Upstate New York.

Tips Issued In New York To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

Officials didn't say why they released the tips, but the New York City Emergency Management released the list. See the tips below:

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

