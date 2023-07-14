Secret Device Stealing Credit Info At Walmart’s Across New York

New York State police are helping for help in finding three people who police believe are responsible for stealing the credit card information of Walmart shoppers across New York State.

New York State Police from across the state are investigating reports of credit card skimmers found at Walmart.

Credit card skimmer located at Walmart in Norwich, Chenango County

Walmart Joe Raedle /Getty Images loading...

On July 8, 2023, troopers were dispatched to the Walmart on State Highway 12 in the town of Norwich after a skimmer was located and removed from one of the registers.

"Employees checked the registers after seeing news reports of skimmers at different Walmart locations throughout New York State," New York State Police stated in a press release.

The investigation revealed that three individuals installed a skimmer on register number 3 on July 3 at approximately 11:40 a.m.

"The suspects are two males and one female. A male and female distracted the cashier while another man installed the skimmer. One man appears to be white with black hair and facial hair wearing a white shirt, dark long sleeve, tan pants and black sneakers also wearing glasses and a face mask. The other male is white wearing a white baseball cap, black hair, green long sleeve shirt, a striped shirt and light-colored pants with black and yellow sneakers, also wearing a face mask. The female is white wearing a yellow hat, a white shawl with a blue shirt and blue pants and sneakers and is also wearing glasses," police say.

Police say if you shopped at the Walmart in Norwich between July 3 and July 8 and used a credit or debit card you should check your statements and keep an eye on your credit for any fraudulent charges.

Credit Card Skimmers Found At Walmart In Southern Tier and Central New York Including In Erwin, Steuben County, Granby, Oswego County

Anyone with disputed charges should contact the New York State Police.

