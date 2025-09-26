Search For Missing New York Man Tragically Ends In Washington

A frantic search for a missing New York man in "hazardous terrain" ended in tragedy.

A missing New York man was found dead in a treacherous area in the state of Washington.

New York Man Goes Missing In Hazardous Terrain

Andrew Wong, 37, of New York, was reported missing back on Sept. 7 after he never made it home. Police in the state of Washington later found his car at a trailhead near Dragontail Peak in the Enchantments and launched a full-scale search.

Officials say the terrain there was treacherous. Rescue teams, including the Chelan County Mountain Rescue and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, used hoist-capable helicopters to reach the area.

Dragontail Peak isn’t forgiving. The hike is roughly 13.5 miles round-trip with nearly 5,833 feet of elevation gain, topping out at 8,840 feet. Officials say more than 30 rescues have already been conducted in the Enchantments in 2025 alone.

Missing New York Man Found Dead

During the search, a body was found, which was later identified as Wong. His obituary says he lived in Queens, New York, and died doing something he "truly loved."

Police say his injuries are consistent with a fall.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones,” the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office stated. "We are also grateful for the coordinated efforts for their quick response and support in this challenging recovery (in) hazardous terrain."

