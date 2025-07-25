Frantic Search For Missing Hiker On New York’s Biggest Mountain

A 22-year-old hiker vanished on New York’s tallest peak and spent days alone in the woods.

A missing 22-year-old was rescued after spending days lost in the woods of Upstate New York.

Search For 22-Year-old In Town Of Keene, Essex County, New York

Google Google loading...

The New York State DEC got a call from Ray Brook Dispatch asking forest rangers to help find a 22-year-old who went missing hiking in the Town of Keene, Essex County.

DEC Offers Safety Tips For All Hikers

It's possible the hiker didn't follow these crucial tips. Below are safety tips the DEC says all hikers should follow, regardless of the weather. (More about the search and rescue below)

How To "Hike Smart" In New York State The New York State DEC issued the following tips so New Yorkers can "hike smart."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

22-Year-Old From PA Goes Missing Hiking Mount Marcy

Google Google loading...

Forest Rangers were told about the missing 22-year-old around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The brother of the hiker last heard from the 22-year-old hiker Saturday evening. The unnamed hiker was on the summit of Mount Marcy.

Mount Marcy is said to be the tallest of the Adirondack High Peaks. At 5,344 feet above sea level it's the highest mountain in New York State.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

It is a steep and very tough hike that requires significant preparation, officials say.

Forest Rangers searched for the 22-year-old Sunday evening and into the overnight, but couldn't find the missing hiker.

Hiker Found Early Monday Morning

Google Google loading...

Around 6:35 a.m. on Monday, the 22-year-old from Pennsylvania was found "alive and well in a lean-to."



More information about the search or the condition of the 22-year-old wasn't released.

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here. Gallery Credit: Weston Loving

6 Hikes To Explore Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley