Seafood Sting: Illegal Lobster For Sale In New York State

New York officials seized nearly 200 illegal lobsters. But this story has a happy ending.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed illegal seafood sales in this week's "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol."

Bronx, New York Businesses Busted

Earlier this month, ECOs Ableson, Currey, and Veloski partnered with law enforcement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Fisheries Service to conduct routine joint inspections of wholesale seafood dealers in the Bronx.

The DEC didn't name the businesses they searched but said they "focused on species being offered illegally for sale."

Illegal Lobster For Sale In The Bronx, New York

Officials say one seafood shop was caught with 168 undersized American lobsters.

The DEC issued the unnamed owner of the unnamed seafood store with a Notice of Violation to the store owner and confiscated the undersized lobsters.

168 Confiscated Undersized Lobsters To Feed New York City Homeless

Despite being undersized, officials say the lobster are edible. The confiscated 168 lobsters were donated to the Bowery Mission in Manhattan.

According to the New York State DEC, these lobsters will "help feed New York City residents in need."

DEC Agents also caught many illegally fishing in the Hudson River. CLICK HERE to read more.

