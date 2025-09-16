Scientists Baffled By Mysterious Fish Changes In New York

Something strange is happening in the Hudson River. Fish are acting in ways scientists can’t explain, and the mystery has experts deeply concerned.

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported that the Hudson River is facing its largest toxic algae bloom in decades.

Hudson River Hit With Largest Toxic Bloom In 40 Years

Officials from the Hudson Valley spotted a "massive harmful algal bloom" on the Hudson River.

It's been reported in the Hudson River near Kingston, Staatsburg, Beacon, Hyde Park, Tivoli, and Hudson, as well as in the Wallkill River and Rondout Creek.

Scientists Worried About Fish Behavior In New York

It's unclear if it's related, but scientists are starting to worry about fish behavior in New York.

Striped bass are changing their food sources and failing to spawn in large numbers, the Daily Express reports.

Every spring, seabass go to the Hudson River to spawn. But fishermen along the Hudson River report low levels of spawning success in recent months.

A top New York official says the spawning reduction is a "real mystery."

The Atlantic menhaden, which has been seen in big numbers in New York, is not returning to the Ocean to spawn, researchers say.

"Something is going on," one expert said.

Rising water temperatures might be to blame, but the real reason remains unclear.

