New York Schools Will Close For Multiple Days Next Month
New York parents, take note. Several school closures are coming in October.
Many schools across New York State will be off for at least three days next month.
The school year is entering its second month, and parents should know their kids will have some more days off.
New York Schools To Close For Up To 3 Days In October
School districts across New York will be closed for the following days in October 2025.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
- Thursday, October 2:
Yom Kippur
- Monday, October 13:
Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day
- Monday, October 20:
Diwali (check with your local district)
It's important to check your local school district's calendar because not all districts will be off for the Diwali holiday.
New Rules In New York Schools For 2025-2026 School Year
There are several new rules for New York schools this year. Students and educators are still learning to cope with these changes:
Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York
New York Schools May Close For Six More Important Holidays
More days off could be coming for schools. That's because a New York Democratic lawmaker has proposed a bill that would add up to six more school holidays.
Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York
"The purpose of the bill is to allow students from different religious and cultural backgrounds to celebrate their traditional festivities with their family and community," the bill states.
Each holiday would be considered in districts where a sizable portion of students observe such religious or cultural days.
Keep Reading: