New York Schools Will Close For Multiple Days Next Month

New York parents, take note. Several school closures are coming in October.

Many schools across New York State will be off for at least three days next month.

The school year is entering its second month, and parents should know their kids will have some more days off.

New York Schools To Close For Up To 3 Days In October

Canva Canva loading...

School districts across New York will be closed for the following days in October 2025.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Thursday, October 2:

Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur Monday, October 13:

Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day

Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day Monday, October 20:

Diwali (check with your local district)

It's important to check your local school district's calendar because not all districts will be off for the Diwali holiday.

New Rules In New York Schools For 2025-2026 School Year

Photo by mouad bouallayel on Unsplash Photo by mouad bouallayel on Unsplash loading...

There are several new rules for New York schools this year. Students and educators are still learning to cope with these changes:

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

New York Schools May Close For Six More Important Holidays

More days off could be coming for schools. That's because a New York Democratic lawmaker has proposed a bill that would add up to six more school holidays.

"The purpose of the bill is to allow students from different religious and cultural backgrounds to celebrate their traditional festivities with their family and community," the bill states.

Each holiday would be considered in districts where a sizable portion of students observe such religious or cultural days.

Keep Reading:

5 New York School Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.