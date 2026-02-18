New York Ranked As One Of The Baldest States In America

New Yorkers apparently deal with hair loss more than most Americans.

New Yorkers have a lot to worry about. Including, apparently, their hair.

New York Ranks Near the Top in the Nation For Hair Loss Searches

The research team at Lordhair reached out to Hudson Valley Post after analyzing Google Search Volume data for 1,909 common hair loss keywords to identify which states are most concerned with thinning hair.

Turns out, New York ranks second in the entire country for concern about hair loss, suggesting the fast-paced, high-stress lifestyle may be showing up in the mirror for many residents.

Men in New York are searching for hair loss solutions at a rate of 4,310 searches per 100,000 men. That's nearly double the national average of 2,303.

California ranked first.

Younger Men Driving It

According to the study, men in their 20s are leading the searches, followed closely by teenagers.

Experts say this signals a major shift in when hair loss anxiety starts.

It's believed that growing awareness, social media pressure, and a strong focus on appearance may be pushing younger men to act earlier than previous generations.

Hair growth expert Nate Abbott tells Hudson Valley Post that the stigma around hair loss is changing fast, with younger men becoming more proactive instead of waiting until noticeable thinning gets worse.

"Stop waiting and start managing your scalp health today. Men should proactively switch to sulfate-free shampoos and consult a specialist the moment they notice thinning, as early intervention is the only way to effectively preserve hair density," Abbott said.

