Scammers Using This Trick To Target New York Families Now

Police say these scammers are convincing and dangerous. Here's what to do if your phone rings.

New York State Police are trying to warn New Yorkers about an ongoing phone spoofing scam.

New York State Police Sound Alarm About New Scam

Police say scammers are pretending to be law enforcement or government agencies in an attempt to solicit sensitive personal information from New Yorkers.

The phone calls appear to come from real police stations, officials warn.

In recent days, individuals have reported receiving phone calls from numbers that appear to be legitimate New York State Police phone lines, Callers falsely claiming to be law enforcement officials have demanded personal information such as Social Security numbers and have threatened punitive action against recipients who refuse to comply," New York State Police stated in a press release.

New York State Police: "These Calls Are Fraudulent."

Police confirm the calls are fake. According to New York State Police, police officers and government agencies will never call you, demand sensitive information while threatening legal action or arrest if you don't provide your personal information.

What You Should Do If You Receive a Suspicious Call

Police offered the following tips if you get a suspicious call.

"Phone number spoofing is a tactic commonly used by scammers nationwide to make it appear as if calls are coming from trusted agencies. These scams are designed to create confusion and fear, often leading victims to comply with demands or share information that can be used to commit further fraud," New York State Police said.

