A packed Belmont Stakes crowd was left stunned after a Hudson Valley man was arrested. Police say what he did has no place at any racetrack, or anywhere.

An upper Hudson Valley man was arrested at the Saratoga Race Course on the day of the Belmont Stakes.

Before the Hudson Valley man was arrested, all going to Saratoga for the big race had to deal with several new rules, including:

Greene County, New York Man Arrested At Saratoga Race Course

Police allege 34-year-old Joseph Szepessy from Athens, New York was using a concealed cell phone to take images up the skirts of women at the Belmont Race Day event at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.

A witness told security about Szepessy's alleged actions, and an on-site police officer allegedly caught the 34-year-old in the act.

He's also accused of becoming aggressive with other race-goers and trying to choke one person who was reporting him.

CBS 6 Albany reports he was charged with unlawful surveillance in the second degree, a Class E felony, criminal mischief, and criminal obstruction of breathing, both Class A misdemeanors.

