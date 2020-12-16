Sandra Lee Says Goodbye To Home She Shared With Governor Cuomo

We all know this, ending a relationship is never fun.

The world was pretty surprised when television chef Sandra Lee and New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo announced they were splitting up.

On Sandra's instagram she recently revealed that she spent her last day in the home they shared and by the looks of her instagram she will be living mostly in Malibu.

Sandra posted a picture of the house that she calls "Lily Pond" and said,

"Today will be one of the saddest days of my life. Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house and I have a personal relationship with with every single room of that home. I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did and I will love it forever. #thehousethatbuiltme"

She posted a more detailed post about her last day and it seems like fate was telling her it is time to go and start something new. Now the post very long, but I'll share this last section with you.

In the post she mentions that she went out the front door of the house and when she wanted to get back in something happened. She explains,

" I looked up and realized that I left the porch lights on and went back to open the door to turn the lights off-the door was locked. It was as if the house said ,"it's time to move forward Sandy!! It was the most amazing experience and I absolutely know that house and all 3 of its beautiful acres loved us too!"

