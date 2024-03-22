New York Gang Shoots Up Hudson Valley Shop Packed With Customers, 2 Dead

Five people are behind bars as the FBI and police search for as many as ten more suspects following a shooting that killed two in the Hudson Valley.

Gunfire erupted Tuesday at a Westchester County smoke shop.

2 Dead At Illegally Westchester County, New York Smoke Shop

Many Customers Inside Store At Time Of Shooting

Around 15 customers were inside the store at the time. As workers were helping customers, a group approached the employees and customers with weapons and forced them back into the warehouse at gunpoint.

Shortly after, a gunfight between the warehouse employees and alleged attempted robbers broke out, resulting in two people being fatally shot.

Five Men Charged With Murder In Connection With Failed Robbery Attempt That Left Two Dead In Mount Vernon, New York

Ilario Contreras, Jerpi Diaz-feliz, Jhoan Diaz-feliz, Victor Jimenez and Joseph Perez were arrested. All five are from a Bronx gane, officials note.

"As alleged in the Complaint, these five defendants carried out a violent armed robbery that left two dead in Mount Vernon," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

All have been charged with murder and more.

Officials are still looking for as many as 10 more suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-Call-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

