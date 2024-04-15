The 10 Snobbiest Hometowns In New York State

The Hudson Valley dominates a new list that highlights the "snobbiest" places in New York State.

Did your hometown make the list?

What Is A Snob?

The dictionary defines a snob as:

A person with an exaggerated respect for high social position or wealth who seeks to associate with social superiors and dislikes people or activities regarded as lower-class.

According to RoadSnacks, there are many "snobs" living in New York State. But what are the 10 snobbiest places in New York for 2024? See the full list below:

The 10 Snobbiest Places To Live In New York State In 2024

The Hudson Valley dominates this list, including the two "snobbiest" places to live in New York.

Scarsdale; Rye; East Hills; Larchmont; Pelham Manor; Bronxville; North Hills; Irvington; Lawrence; Briarcliff Manor Make List

If you happen to live in any of these places, "don't freak out."

"If we had their wealth and lifestyle, we’d probably be a little snobby, too," RoadSnacks states.

Westchester County Full Of New York's "Snobbiest Places"

Seventy percent of the list is located in Westchester County. Out of the top 5, only East Hills, which is located on Long Island, isn't in Westchester County.

RoadSnacks only analyzed places in New York Stat with 5,000 or more residents. 165 hometowns were researched to come up wit the top 10. Each locations was ranked based on a number of "snobby thing" like expensive homes, high incomes, and overly educated.

Hometown In Westchester County Named Safest Place To Live In New York State

Westchester County is also home to New York's "safest" place to live.

