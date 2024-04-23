Wanted Virginia Man ‘Ruthlessly Murdered’ Hudson Valley, NY Man

A Virginia man, wanted in multiple states, was sentenced for killing a Hudson Valley driver.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 54-year-old Percell Ross Blakely of Virginia was sentenced in Westchester County Court.

Virginia Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life For 2021 Shooting Death Of New Rochelle, New York Driver

Blakely was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison for the 2021 fatal shooting of 62-year-old New Rochelle cab driver Andres Valenzuela.

Murdered On Main Street In New Rochelle

On Oct. 14, 2021, at approximately 2:46 a.m., Blakely, used a .22 caliber firearm to shoot Valenzuela two times while attempting to rob him.

Valenzuela was murdered moments after the cabbie had ended his shift on Main Street in New Rochelle, officials say.

“This defendant ruthlessly murdered a family man who was simply trying to earn an honest living," DA Rocah said. "Our hearts remain with the victim’s family as they continue to heal following today’s sentencing.”

Wanted In Other States

Blakely, who has prior felony convictions, pleaded guilty on Feb. 15 to murder in the first degree.

Ross was also wanted Fugitive from Justice in Connecticut for attempted murder and for sex trafficking in Virginia, officials say.

Westchester County, New York Killer Arrested In Brooklyn

Blakely was found and arrested a few days later at a residential building in Brooklyn following a multi-agency investigation led by the New Rochelle Police Department.

“The Valenzuela Family cannot forgive you because you destroyed a family and because we believe in divine justice and human justice, which has been fulfilled today," the victim's father stated.

