Unicorns: Are These REALLY the Only Rooftop Bars in the Hudson Valley?

Warmer weather is finally here, and what better way than on a rooftop bar? Nothing beats enjoying a drink while taking in the scenic views of our beautiful piece of paradise. Unfortunately, it might be harder to do than you think, because there's only three in the entire Hudson Valley.

Rooftop Bars in the Hudson Valley, NY

At first, I couldn't believe it either. The Hudson Valley is massive; how can there be so few places to enjoy a drink and a bird's-eye-view? This article will be updated if any more are unearthed, but between my research and the help of our local listeners, here are the three places where you can party high above the streets.

Zeus Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie, NY

Zeus Brewing Company is one of the stand-out breweries in Poughkeepsie, NY, and one of the ways they're able to set themselves apart (besides their unique beer) is their rooftop. It's safe to say the views overdeliver.

Zeus Brewing Company has a full menu, a massive beer list, and is available to rent for private parties, as well.

Front Street Tavern, Kingston, NY

Across the Hudson River in Ulster County, NY, the Front Street Tavern also serves up beautiful rooftop views. It's even partially covered so sunlight can stream in but rain stays out. They serve lunch and dinner, and have a full bar as well.

Zulu Time Rooftop Bar & Lounge, Thayer Hotel, West Point, NY

The Thayer Hotel in West Point, NY may be the fanciest entry on this short list. It's a massive hotel and venue space that also has a rooftop bar.

Zulu Time rooftop bar not only offers you drinks with a view, but you can upgrade to bottle service for your party. Check out more info here.

Pearl River Saloon, Pearl River, NY

An honorable mention is Pearl River Saloon. Since it's basically walking distance from New Jersey, it might not be technically considered to be in the Hudson Valley, but with pickings this slim, we can hardly afford to discriminate!

