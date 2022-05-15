The Most Expensive Home in Poughkeepsie has Two Kitchens and a Movie Theater

The millionaire house tour continues across the Hudson Valley. We've checked out the record-breaking Hyde Park, NY compound complete with a helipad, and the mansion in Newburgh, NY that even comes with batting cages. Now it's time to peek into the most expensive home currently for sale in Poughkeepsie, NY, where the movie theater and two kitchens are just the beginning.

Mansion for Sale in Poughkeepsie, NY

Steps from Wappinger Creek and Greenvale Park in Poughkeepsie, NY, this massive 5,000 square-foot home has something for everybody, but maybe we should start with the heated pool. With warmer weather right around the corner, a private backyard paradise is just what the doctor ordered.

Even more impressive, 1.5 of the 8+ acres of property is fenced in, so you can let the dogs and kids roam free while you have some well deserved you-time on your floatie. Also, if you're flush enough to afford the $1.45 million price tag, I'm sure you can swing the utility bill so you can enjoy the heated water on cooler nights, too.

Done with your fun in the sun? Grab eight of your closest friends and catch a movie in the nine-person theater. You may want to replace the checkered tile with more acoustics-friendly carpet, but then again, if you're dripping wet from your pool, maybe the waterproof flooring is the way to go.

The frustrating part about this property is that while it's absolutely out of my (and probably your) price range, the fact that it's "only" roughly three times the price of an average Hudson Valley home, it almost feels affordable. Check out more of the house, including multiple kitchens, below.

