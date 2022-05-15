Poughkeepsie Food Hall Featured on ’60 Minutes’ Sets Opening Date

A massive new food hall, restaurant, fresh food market, bakery, coffee shop, and more has finally announced an opening date in Poughkeepsie.

Last year 60 Minutes took a visit to the City of Poughkeepsie to interview Michael Murphy, an architect involved in the huge revitalization project that has transformed an abandoned building on Academy Street into a $13 million multi-use complex.

The Academy, spearheaded by Vice President and co-founder of Baxter Building Corporation Eric Baxter, has been heralded as the future of the city and a model for future growth and rejuvenation for the most overlooked areas of Poughkeepsie.

Soon, local residents will be able to grab an Academy Brew from Hudson Hopworks, barbecue from Smoke 33, pastries from the Newburgh Flour Shop, or fresh local produce from The Market. The highly-anticipated grand opening of this multi-use space will finally take place next month.

The Academy will host a two-day "extravaganza" beginning on Friday, June 24. This will be the first chance for the public to peek inside this innovative new space and see what it has to offer. The grand opening event will feature local entertainment, food tasting and more.

The event kicks off on Friday night at 5 pm with a DJ and magic show. On Saturday starting at noon The Academy will welcome families with face painting, balloon animals, and games for kids. Later that evening, there will be music and live entertainment.

Admission will be free, but those who wish to attend will need to get a ticket in advance. You can find out when tickets are being distributed by following The Academy's Instagram account, which is also giving away free gift certificates ahead of the grand opening weekend.