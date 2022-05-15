Who Needs to Get an Event Permit in Newburgh, New York?

Thinking about having a get-together this summer in Orange County, NY? There are many public places in Newburgh that would be great for that gathering. While you are thinking about who you want to invite to the family reunion and what the t-shirts should have on them, think about one more thing.

Will you need to get a gathering permit to have this get-together in Newburgh, NY, or in Orange County? While each town or city has its own rules, make sure you do your due diligence and know before you start to lay out the money.

Will you need to get a gathering permit for your event in Newburgh, NY?

Newburgh Riverfront nancykennedy loading...

There are many gorgeous places to hold an event in Newburgh, New York, but will you need a permit? What about Downing Park? While the legalities are constantly changing there is one rule to go by. If there are going to be more than 10 people at the event, you will need to get a permit.

What types of events will need a permit in Newburgh, New York?

nancykennedy nancykennedy loading...

According to the City of Newburgh website, if you will be holding the following events "including processions, block parties, street fairs, and ceremonies" you will need to get a permit.

Will the permit cost anything and will you be required to have insurance?

Billy Joe’s Ribworks Billy Joe’s Ribworks loading...

When you are applying for the Newburgh gathering permit, you will be required to submit a fee of $50 for it. You will also be asked to supply insurance to cover the persons attending the event.

So use the rule of "more than 10 people." This will help your event take place smoothly.

Here are a few more things going on in Newburgh:

7 Best Delis Near Newburgh, New York According to Yelp

10 Best Hot Spots for Nachos Near Newburgh, NY According to Yelp Sharing a large plate of nachos is one of the best ways to get the party going. Which of these Newburgh, NY restaurants do you frequent the most?