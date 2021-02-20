NYS Has Over 30 Food & Beverage Trails? What? Greene County

When glancing around trying to find a few things to do (social distant and pandemic safe) I came across this nugget of information that New York State had more than 30 different Food and Beverage Trails. What? Where have I been?

When doing a little more research, this sentence from the NYS Liquor site was pretty awesome, but does anyone else know?

There are now over 1,000 craft beverage manufacturers operating in 60 counties across the Empire State. New York State ranks first in U.S. for the number of hard cider producers, second in craft distillers, third in breweries, and fourth in the country for the total number of wineries.

Ok, so where do we begin? Which trail should we take? So you can check it out, here is the link to the "Trail Site."

Let's start a bit to the north and over the course of the next few weeks work our way south? And then West or North? If you have any recommendations, please suggest them to us. I am under the impression that businesses have to pay to be on this site, so there has to be some pretty great ones that are not on this list, or just are newer than the list.

Here are the places listed in Greene County on the "Catskills Beverage Trail:"

Now the above are just the breweries listed, here are a few of the farm markets:

In addition to the above places there are a great deal of parks and businesses that would love you to stop in to pay them a visit. Just a reminder, check in advance to make sure that the destination you have in mind is open today, and whether or not you need to make an appointment or reservations. Also a good idea to make sure in advance where you should be parking, and what the mask policy at each one of the businesses.

Have a great time. Let us know how things go.

