This Hidden Bathroom is Legoland New York’s Best Kept Secret

A secret bathroom that's always clean and never has a line is hidden in plain sight at LEGOLAND New York.

Now in its second season, LEGOLAND New York has become a major tourist attraction. The massive theme park has already been selling out to capacity crowds with visitors from all over the northeast traveling to Goshen, New York for some "bricktastic" fun.

Of curse, with lots of parkgoers come long lines. And while it's understandable to wait a bit before riding on a rollercoaster, it's no fun having to cue up with a five-year-old that really has to use the bathroom. Luckily, there's a restroom hack that parents and park visitors can use to avoid any lines at all. A secret bathroom no one seems to know about is the park's best-kept secret, and really comes in handy when you have to go in a hurry.

An inconspicuous sign pointing down a long alleyway is the only indication that this bathroom even exists. But because of its location, most people will never even notice it, leaving the bathroom virtually empty all day long.

As you venture into this quiet corner of the park, you'll most likely have the entire place to yourself. Our family has used this bathroom during each of our visits and has never encountered anyone else. In fact, it's possible that we're the only ones who even know about it.

There are actually three hidden bathrooms tucked away in this area. Two full-sized men's and women's rooms, as well as a family bathroom, are situated right next to each other. They're the same, full-sized bathrooms that can be found throughout other park locations, complete with baby changing stations.

To find this toilet oasis you'll need to pay close attention when entering LEGOLAND. Most visitors are immediately drawn to the huge sign over the park entrance. Families eager to enter and start the fun will flock to the turnstiles like a magnet, completely missing the best bathroom in the park. By simply looking to the left before approaching the entrance, you'll see a long line of ticket booths The bathroom is around the left-hand corner of this building next to the fence.

This toilet oasis is available all day long. Instead of using the restrooms near the entrance, which are the busiest in the park, simply get your hand stamped and walk a few feet outside the turnstile to this completely empty set of bathrooms.

Not only is this the best place to drain your bladder after a long car ride to the park, but at the end of the day, when everyone is making one last trip to the bathroom before the exit, simply walk out of the gates and make a right. You'll have the entire bathroom to yourself.

So, the next time you visit LEGOLAND New York be sure to keep your eyes open for this hidden "secret" bathroom. Not only does it save time, but it's also a nice peaceful break in the action from your non-stop LEGO adventure.

