Let's get it straight: in New York, "baconeggandcheesesaltpepperketchup" is one word, and should officially be in the dictionary. That, and if any New Yorker can't recognize the acronym B.E.C.S.P.K., we have to seriously consider their New Yorker status. That's my order every Sunday. Ever since I was in school, it was a tradition to get egg sandwiches from K&D Deli. We used to go down to the one close to Marist, but since that closed, we are driving a whole 5 extra minutes to go to Hyde Park. That's dedication.

I'll admit, I'm typically not the biggest breakfast person, but if I'm out at a diner, I'll get some kind of breakfast burrito or Eggs Benedict. In college, there was this cute bagel place my then-girlfriend and I would go to. There's nothing wrong with a good bagel with cream cheese to kick off your day.

It's not like I'm against breakfast food, I'm normally not in the mood to eat in the morning. The other night, I made breakfast for dinner with pancakes, waffles, eggs, sausage, potatoes, and more, and that was amazing. I'll have to do something like that more often.

For those of you who are ready to eat in the morning, and need a delicious, balanced meal to get you going, Kingston seems to be one of the best places to be. From a wide array of diners, cafes, bakeries, bagel shops and more, Kingston is more than capable of satisfying those taste buds and getting you up and going in the morning!

What do you think of this ranking? What other town should we cover for breakfast? Never hesitate to give your suggestions through the station app or in the comments on Facebook and Instagram.

Breakfast Lovers Will Adore These 10 Kingston, NY Spots These Kingston Breakfast Hot Spots were ranked via TripAdvisor. Would you agree with these rankings? What other locations should be on the list?

