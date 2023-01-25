‘Wonderful Hidden Gem’ New York State Diner Moves In Hudson Valley

A New York diner that's been called a "hidden gem" is moving to one of the most popular hometowns in the Hudson Valley.

Owners of Red Pepper Diner in Dutchess County confirmed the diner is moving.

Wappingers Falls, New York Diner Is Moving

The diner is currently located on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls just a stone's throw away from Dutchess Stadium.

"A wonderful hidden gem! Absolutely delicious food served by a gracious staff amidst adorable decor," Erik Baard wrote on Facebook.

Hudson Valley Diner Serves 'Delicious' Sri Lankan Food

The restaurant offers traditional Sri Lankan dishes like biryani, a rice dish with saffron, cashew nuts, herbs and raisins, or hoppers, a bowl-shaped crispy pancake that can be served sweet or savory.

"Proudly serving traditional Sri Lankan and American cuisine," the diner states on Facebook.

While the eatery does offer American food, what makes this place truly special is its Sri Lankan buffet.

"Fridays are buffet night, each dish was amazing," Randie Jaffe said on Facebook. "You must try this place!"

I've personally been to the diner for a Friday evening Sri Lankan buffet many times and loved it every time. I highly recommend the deviled pork or deviled chicken and hoppers.

Red Pepper Diner Moves to Beacon, New York

Red Pepper Diner is moving to Beacon, New York. Owners expect to open up the Beacon location next week.

The move will bring the restaurant to Fishkill Avenue in Beacon, next to Stinson's Hub.

The Beacon location will open on Jan. 30, with the grand opening scheduled for Feb. 3-5.

A Sri Lankan buffet will be available during the grand opening days from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then every Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The same menu will be available at their Beacon location, owners note.

Reason For Move To Beacon, New York

A spokesperson for the diner told Hudson Valley Post owners weren't able to renew the lease with the Wappingers Falls location because the building is for sale.

Red Pepper Diner owners were also searching for a place they could own, a place that offered more space with the ability to renovate.

