This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around

Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners.

If you find a gem like that let me know! Today, I am going to share with you a unique place that I found in Brewster NY. The place is called General Bakeshop and it is located at 871 Route 22, Brewster, Ny 10509.

Why is this Brewster NY bakeshop a hidden gem?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

When I walked into the Bakeshop, I wasn't sure what I was going to expect. Then I saw the sight of the multiple bakery cases, and the list of prepared items, I started drooling. See that photo above? That is just a little bit of what is available in their bakery cases. I challenge you not to get even a little hungry.

Get our free mobile app

What did I order? What is their signature 'Brewster Bun?'

bec on brewster bun Bhunter/tsm loading...

According to the persons working at the counter, all of the items were made from scratch. When ordering a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese sandwich it comes standard on one of their house made Brewster Buns. What is a Brewster Bun? It is the fluffiest, soft, yeast dough roll. If you are used to a hard roll for your BEC, you are going to not know what to make from this. Try it. If you are nervous about it, ask to have your sandwich on a bagel or one of their croissants.

What else should you try at General Bakeshop in Brewster NY?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

While there are other types of breakfast dishes to order, like French toast, you can also get bagels, slices of pie, soups, etc. If you are in the mood for something you might not have tried before, try the Kouign-amann. What is that? It is actually pictured above on the right. It is made from something similar to a croissant dough that has been lightly brushed with cinnamon sugar. Flaky, with just a touch of cinnamon sweetness. Hard to pronounce, easy to eat.

Where do you like to eat breakfast in Brewster NY?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

Where do you like to eat breakfast in Brewster? Lake Carmel? Share your favorites with us. I am always looking for a place to eat breakfast that has a great deal of charm, but first and foremost really good food.

One of the best breakfasts in the Tri-State Area, With some of the best waffles ever

25 Must-Try Breakfast spots in the Hudson Valley Here is the list of Hudson Valleys top 25 breakfast spots that are sure to start your morning off right.